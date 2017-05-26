Newsvine

Memorial Day (Amazing Grace Bagpipes) - YouTube

Folks, Remember this a weekend of reflection upon  the memories of those people who ultimately sacrificed their life, Not a day of giving thanks to the living.

Peace be to those who lost Sons, Daughters, And Friends.May you never be forgotten. 

