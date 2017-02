In the continuing saga of an Agency like many others in the long list, One that is capable of doing the intended purpose, Holding one Accountable, Like for instance Scott Walker, Change it, Defund it, Or simply get rid of it!! The Reasoning and Motive is crystal clear, As quoting SKW's own words-

"We cannot afford another story like this one".

In other words, Any Agency that can expose me for the Fraud that I am, Get rid of it!!