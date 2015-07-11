Jobs agency lent $1.2 million to businessman with troubled finances

Kaboom!! Here we go Again Folks, SKW and the WEDC strikes again. Let's back up on this for those not aware. A list came out whereas WEDC Failed to properly review Grants and Loans on 20+ Companies that received $$$ from Walkers agency. The interesting FACT of this Company is it wasn't on the list!! I wonder WHY SKW's agency hasn't complied with State Senators Lassa and Barca's request for Documents related to another Fiasco the BCI Loan.

Even more interesting was the Attempt to add the Open records issue to the Budget!! Along with that issue, After HIS office admitted to a Collaborative effort of working on the addition, He comes out with a Denial even though HIS office Admitted to such an effort!! All indications point to a Cover up here, Folks!! Stay tuned!